Ghana: 2 Arrested for Tampering With Expiry Date of Canned Lucozade

13 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two persons have been arrested by the police for tampering with the expiry date of canned Lucozade.

The expiry dates of the canned Lucozade were deliberately and fraudulently changed from September 2019 to September 2020, according to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Delesse Darko, yesterday, in Accra.

It said the FDA last Saturday impounded a consignment of canned Lucozade belonging to Andiana Royal Ventures at a warehouse in Hong Kong, near Lapaz, in Accra.

The statement said information on the relabeling of the goods was reported to the FDA by a journalist last Saturday upon which FDA dispatched officers to prevent the distribution of the consignment.

The FDA advised the public to critically examine any canned Lucozade they wished to patronise in order to prevent the purchase of any canned Lucozade having batch numbers; SEP 19 L4A and SEP 19 L4B with expiry date of September 2020.

"The FDA wishes to emphasise that the wellbeing of the general public is its utmost priority and, therefore, its activities are designed to provide continuous assurance of safety of all foods, medicines, cosmetics, household chemical substance and medical devices," it noted.

The statement urged the public to contact the FDA for relevant information on any food or drug related issue.

Meanwhile the two persons, who tampered with the canned goods are assisting the police in their investigation.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.