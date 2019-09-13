Ghana: 2 Arrested for Tampering With Expiry Date of Canned Lucozade

Two persons have been arrested by the police for tampering with the expiry date of canned Lucozade.

The expiry dates of the canned Lucozade were deliberately and fraudulently changed from September 2019 to September 2020, according to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mrs Delesse Darko, yesterday, in Accra.

It said the FDA last Saturday impounded a consignment of canned Lucozade belonging to Andiana Royal Ventures at a warehouse in Hong Kong, near Lapaz, in Accra.

The statement said information on the relabeling of the goods was reported to the FDA by a journalist last Saturday upon which FDA dispatched officers to prevent the distribution of the consignment.

The FDA advised the public to critically examine any canned Lucozade they wished to patronise in order to prevent the purchase of any canned Lucozade having batch numbers; SEP 19 L4A and SEP 19 L4B with expiry date of September 2020.

"The FDA wishes to emphasise that the wellbeing of the general public is its utmost priority and, therefore, its activities are designed to provide continuous assurance of safety of all foods, medicines, cosmetics, household chemical substance and medical devices," it noted.

The statement urged the public to contact the FDA for relevant information on any food or drug related issue.

Meanwhile the two persons, who tampered with the canned goods are assisting the police in their investigation.