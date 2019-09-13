Ghana: Gold Fields Supports W/R Invitational Tourney

Gold Fields Ghana Limited has presented a cheque for GH¢100,000 to support the Western Region Invitational Tournament 2019, which takes off today.

With this gesture, Gold Fields becomes the headline sponsor of the maiden edition of the soccer tournament, now known as Gold Fields Western Region Invitational Tournament, a brainchild of the Western Region Sports Committee (WRSC).

It is under the auspices of Western Regional Coordinating Council.

Participating teams are group A -Skyy FC, Kerala United , Sekondi Hasaacas and Sekondi Eleven Wise with Essipun as venue whiles Group B will feature Medeama FC, Samartex FC, Proud United and Nzema Kotoko at the Samreboi Stadium.

At stake is a trophy donated by WRCC and undisclosed cash.

The opening match at the Samreboi Stadium will see Samartex FC jostle for honours with Proud United at 2.30 pm while the final match will be played between winner of match 13 and match 14 on Sunday, September 22, at the Essipun Stadium.

Presenting the cheque on Wednesday, the vice president of Gold Fields in charge of Human Resources, Francis Eduku, spoke about the significant role soccer played in the Western Region and pledged the company's support for the game.

"We want to promote the economy of the Western Region through soccer and we are committed to support and improve the game. Our support is towards national development and we know that the best is in the Western because of soccer," he added.

He told the journalist that the company was desirous to improve and raise standards at the TNA Park at Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality to international levels as Medeama FC has now become an image and stature of soccer in the area and for the Western Region.

Receiving the cheque, the Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, reminded the WRSC about the need to be transparent and accountable in their work to justify the investments made by Gold Fields and also to boost the confidence of all partners."

The chairman of WRSC, Wilson Arthur, pledged transparency in handling of moneys for the tournament which were lodged in the WRCC's special accounts.