Zimbabwe: Trio Nabbed for 'Insulting' Mnangagwa Over Dire Economy

13 September 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ZIMBABWEAN authorities have arraigned in court three people on charges of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country's economic crisis worsens.

Human rights groups said the arrest of the suspects, who allegedly blamed Mnangagwa for the problems, was part of authorities' clampdown on dissent.

Evermore Kakurira (aged 46) and Saymore Mashorokoto (45) have been summoned to appear at the Bindura Magistrates Court in Mashonaland Central province for allegedly insulting the president when they reportedly told a fellow resident that Mnangagwa failed to revive the country's political and economic fortunes.

Prosecutors allege the pair said Mnangagwa should hand over power to opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police charged Kakurira and Mashorokoto had acted in a disorderly conduct and used threatening, abusive or insulting words intending to provoke a breach peace.

Brian Kembo, another Bindura resident, is to appear on a similar charge at the same court.

Police and the prosecution allege he stated that Zimbabweans were stressed owing to Mnangagwa's failure to fix the country's economic crisis after winning the 2018 presidential election.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is representing the accused trio.

The lawyers group previously disclosed that more than 200 people have been charged in court on allegations of insulting the president.

Most arrests were made during the presidency of Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore last week.

Mnangagwa succeeded him after a coup, and was later elected, pledging to uphold human rights.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

