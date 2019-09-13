South Africa: Power Woes Slow Smart Cities Realisation

13 September 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Dion Henrick

Cape Town — SMART cities are a reality in South Africa but the power supplies needs to be stable, an energy expert said.

Barry Bredenkamp, General Manager Energy Efficiency for the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), said this as he pledged the organisation's readiness to provide interventions towards smart cities and advice at the municipal and urban levels in the country.

"However, what is key to a smart city is an uninterrupted power supply, as everything relies on constant data transfer," Bredenkamp concluded.

Eskom, the power utility in the continent's biggest economy, has battled to meet demand for electricity.

There are fears of power cuts in the coming weeks.

Bredenkamp made his sentiments following the 2019 World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town.

The 28th meeting had set as its theme, 'Shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)."

"Central to this 4IR growth is the rise of smart cities that will be able to tap into enormous computing power, driven by integration of information and collaborative partnerships to enhance their liveability, workability and sustainability," Bredenkamp explained.

He cited this year's ICT Gartner Hype Cycle report.

Released in August, it says smart city frameworks, the Internet of things (IOT) and low earth orbit satellite systems are the three technologies that will transform business in Africa within ten years.

It points out smart cities have an intelligent urban ecosystem that is designed to improve citizens' lives, stimulate the economy and protect the environment.

"Smart city frameworks will have a transformational business impact in the next two to five years, as cities in Africa apply diverse strategies to accelerate the development of smart city frameworks based on traffic, social and safety issues," Bredenkamp said.

SANEDI, established by the government, directs, monitors and conducts applied energy research to develop innovative, integrated solutions to catalyse growth and prosperity in the green economy.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.