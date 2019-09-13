Tanzania: Five Tanzanians to Take Part in the Sanlam Marathon

13 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Local non-bank finance solutions provider, Sanlam Tanzania Thursday September 12 awarded winners of the just concluded 'Life is a Marathon' competition.

Jamila Abdullah and Lister Lusulo Pakua emerged winners of the competition that will culminate in representing Tanzania at this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday, September 15.

The winners were announced by the Sanlam Life Insurance chief executive officer, Mr Khamis Suleiman.

EFM Radio presenter Maulid Kitenge, the brand ambassador, Sanlam customers; Stephen Mndeme and Innocent Shaku were also nominated to take part in the marathon.

As the only gold label marathon on the African continent, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon attracts over 23 international running clubs including a world class elite field of athletes and over 15,000 runners annually.

The first stage of the competition involved participants submitting photos or videos showing how they were preparing for the marathon as a team.

Participants were then shortlisted for the second stage of the competition, during which they underwent a series of outdoor fitness.

Mr Suleiman commended the athletes for their prowess and urged them to put their best foot forward at the competition.

"We are very proud of how well these individuals performed and as you prepare to depart, we would like to encourage you to be the best you can be," he noted.

Sanlam launched the "Life is a marathon" competition on August 8 this year, in an effort to demonstrate the importance of collaborating with the right partner to help one live their best life and achieve their goals.

