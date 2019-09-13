Zimbabwe: Ex-Zanu-PF Youth League Member Dangarembizi Bid to Escape Trial Flops

Ex Zanu-PF youth league member Rodney Dangarembizi who appeared before Harare Magistrate yesterday facing theft charges dumped his lawyer Aleck Muchadehama after losing several court applications to evade trial.

Dangarembizi, who was represented by Muchadehama filed several applications before Harare magistrate Maturure in an attempt to evade trial without success before going separate ways with his legal representation.

However, the magistrate turned down the attempt to stop the trial and said the trial would proceed.

Muchadehama made an application for a postponement to allow the accused person to attend former president Robert Mugabe's funeral. The application was dismissed with the magistrate arguing that this was a national and state funeral not his personal.

Dangarembizi made another application for review of magistrates decision to dismiss further particulars sought and another of recusal of the magistrate, but were all dismissed arguing that the applications were frivolous, adding that such conduct was unbecoming of a lawyer.

It was when Prosecutor George Manokore started reading the charges to the accused for the commencement of trial that Dangarembizi indicated that he had parted ways with his lawyer and would be seeking to engage a different lawyer.

The magistrate then postponed the matter to allow Dangarembizi to seek the service of another lawyer.

The matter was then postponed to today.

Dangarembizi is being accused of diverting US$580 000 for personal use, an amount he has failed to reimburse to the investor chairman of Goldstone of South Africa Anthony Denga who is also the supplier of wheat in Zimbabwe.

Evidence shows some concocted documents allegedly by Dangarembizi which were forwarded to the investor where he indicated that he had made the payment facilitated through a local bank.

Communication evidence between Dangarembizi and the South African Investor showed the accused admitting to owing the complainant and making commitment to settle the debt which never happened.

Further efforts to recover the amount proved fruitless as Dangarembizi is said to have sent threatening messages to the investor.

Allegations are that sometime in June 2017, Denga engaged Dangarembizi to assist him recover 360 metric tonnes of fertilizer from Windmill after the fertilizer manufacturing company had failed to make the payment prompting Denga to cancel the transaction.

Dangarembizi managed to get the quantity of fertilizer in question. He then created a mutual friendship with Croplink where he took the fertilizer for safe keeping under the custody of director Jacques Leitao.

During the same month Dangarembizi approached Denga and volunteered to sale the fertilizer on commission and the arrangement was that after selling the fertilizer, Dangarembizi will deposit the money into Ambrella Holdings FBC Bank account.

During period of July 15 to 28 2017, Dangarembizi collected 269,82 metric tonnes of fertilizer and was supposed to remit the sum of $116 762 but converted the money to his own use.