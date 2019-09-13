Zimbabwe: Mugabe to Be Buried At the National Heroes Acre

Photo: Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Lock (USAF)/Wikimedia Commons
The late Robert Mugabe.
13 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)

The body of the late former President Robert Mugabe who passed on in Singapore last week Friday will now be buried at the National Heroes Acre, family spokesperson Leo Mugabe has confirmed.

Speaking to an online television platform, Leo Mugabe said Mugabe's body will now be buried at the National Heroes Acre though adding that the Zvimba chiefs have requested that the event has an element of privacy.

Mugabe added that the burial could be held post the Sunday date announced by the government due to procedural issues.

Mugabe's burial place has been a subject of contestation between the family and the government. The family insisted that Mugabe's wishes were that he be buried at his rural home in Zvimba.

This breakthrough on the part of government is not without controversy amid claims that the Zvimba chiefs were bribed to disregard the wishes of the late national liberation war hero.

More to follow...

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

