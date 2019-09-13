Botswana: Tennis Duo Do Well in African Junior Champs

Gaborone — Denzel Seetso and Mark Nawa are said to be doing well in the African Junior Champions on clay court tournament that is currently underway in Tanzania.

In an interview, the Botswana Tennis Association public relations and marketing director, Katlego Keaboletse said the tournament, which started on Monday, will end on Saturday.

The tournament was for under 14 players.

He pointed out that the number two seed in Africa Juniors, Seetso has so far, played two games and won the last game 7-6 6-3 to progress to the quarter finals where he will face Lakura Muhwandangara of Zimbabwe.

Keaboletse revealed that though Mark Nawa could not make it to the quarter finals as he lost to Sedrati of Morocco, there was a lot of improvement in his game thus far.

Seetso is expected to claim the number one spot in the absence of Hardi el Koti of Egypt, who could not make it to the tournament due to an injury.

However, all is not lost for Mark as he is expected to twin with Denzel on the doubles, which starts today.

When the tournament ends, Denzel will be continuing his exploits in Africa by playing the Africa Junior masters.

The two tournaments will be used as an ITF ranking and Keaboletse said they hope that Denzel would take advantage and claim the number one spot in the absence of his arch rival Hardi.

Meanwhile, BTA held an elective annual general meeting on the August 31, where a new national executive committee was elected.

Oaitse Thipe is now the new president, vice president-administration is Tefo Tefo while Natasha Siku is vice president-technical, director of finance is Atang Mokgware, while Osefelepelo Mathe is director of coaching and sport development, director of tournaments is Masego Moshe and Ari Kalmari is the director of facilities maintenance.

They will serve until August 2023.

Source: BOPA