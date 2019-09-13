Zambia: Kambwili Drugs Claims - U.S. Clears the Air

The United States (US) Embassy in Zambia has said the drug dealing case reported on social media said to involve a Lusaka businessman is actually closed.

The embassy said in a statement on Wednesday that it was aware of reports that referred to a court case in the United States involving drug dealing.

The embassy, however, said that the case was closed.

The US Embassy statement comes in the wake of social media reports that have gone viral in which a drug dealing suspect is said to have implicated Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay.

