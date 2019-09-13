Tunisia: 2019 Presidential Race - Seif Eddine Makhlouf in Manouba

12 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Independent candidate for the early presidential election, Seif Eddine Makhlouf went Thursday to Manouba as part of his presidential campaing.

He said that the elimination of colonialism, colonial ideology and the achievement of independence is a "battle rather than an agreement" that the Tunisian people have not yet waged.

"The Tunisian people are called upon to wage many battles against France in order to liquidate the legacy of colonialism and review agreements and treaties while apologising for crimes committed against (our) parents and grandparents during the colovnial period, in addition to the obligation to hold the UGTT accountable," he told TAP during a field visit to the city of Manouba to present his electoral programme.

He added that the priority of his programme, which includes 68 points, is "the elimination of the causes of poverty, colonial legacy and the revision of treaties and agreements concluded with the aim of stealing the country's wealth", stressing that it is time to "control resources and wealth".

"It is important for Tunisians not to beg because they are able to live in dignity thanks to the wealth of their country which is able, through its human potential, the ability to produce intelligence and technology to build a strong state," he stressed.

During his visit to Oued Ellil neighbourhood, Makhlouf met with a number of his supporters at his campaign headquarters and presented the various points of his election platform.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.