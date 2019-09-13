Tunisia: 2019 Presidential Race - Seif Eddine Makhlouf in Manouba

Tunis/Tunisia — Independent candidate for the early presidential election, Seif Eddine Makhlouf went Thursday to Manouba as part of his presidential campaing.

He said that the elimination of colonialism, colonial ideology and the achievement of independence is a "battle rather than an agreement" that the Tunisian people have not yet waged.

"The Tunisian people are called upon to wage many battles against France in order to liquidate the legacy of colonialism and review agreements and treaties while apologising for crimes committed against (our) parents and grandparents during the colovnial period, in addition to the obligation to hold the UGTT accountable," he told TAP during a field visit to the city of Manouba to present his electoral programme.

He added that the priority of his programme, which includes 68 points, is "the elimination of the causes of poverty, colonial legacy and the revision of treaties and agreements concluded with the aim of stealing the country's wealth", stressing that it is time to "control resources and wealth".

"It is important for Tunisians not to beg because they are able to live in dignity thanks to the wealth of their country which is able, through its human potential, the ability to produce intelligence and technology to build a strong state," he stressed.

During his visit to Oued Ellil neighbourhood, Makhlouf met with a number of his supporters at his campaign headquarters and presented the various points of his election platform.