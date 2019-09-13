Tunisia: 2019 Presidential Race - Mourou in Election Meeting in Sousse

Tunis/Tunisia — Abdel Fattah Mourou, Ennahdha's candidate for the early presidential election went Thursday to Sousse as part of his presidential campaign.

He denied being aware of the negotiations conducted by the movement to convince candidates Hamadi Jebali, Moncef Marzouki and Seif Eddine Makhlouf to withdraw from the presidential race in favour of the Ennahda candidate.

According to some media outlets, president of Ennahdha movement, Rached Ghannouchi, called on Thursday candidates Hammadi Jebali, Moncef Marzouki and Seifeddine Makhlouf to withdraw from the race for Abdelfattah Mourou, reported media outlets.

"Makhlouf and Jebali have the same basis as Mourou and their candidatures are detrimental to Ennahdha and the revolution, especially since they do not have powerful parties" to support them.

Mourou told the press that all presidential candidates realize that "their interest requires staying in the race for the presidency".

He also considered that "there is no sense for the presidency without fighting corruption, restoring rights and facing those who want to question the achievements of the revolution", stressing that compensation for the martyrs of the revolution and the wounded, completing the process of justice and allowing the people to benefit from all national wealth is at the heart of the revolution".

He noted that the President of the Republic, through his powers under the Constitution and in particular to ensure the country's internal and external security, can "address fundamental security problems and propose initiatives to develop new security solutions to combat crime and ensure that the law is enforced with the required rigour".

Ennahdha's candidate stressed that his electoral platform aims, in accordance with the powers conferred on the President of the State, "to allow Tunisia to evolve in its natural environment and to open up to the five countries of North Africa, then to diversify and develop historical relations with Europe on an equal footing and without guardianship".

Abdelfattah Mourou also called for national unity, stressing that the President-elect should "be free from regional, factional and partisan considerations from the outset of his term of office in order to focus on strengthening security and stability and attracting investment".