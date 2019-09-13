Tunisia: 2019 Presidential Race - Youssef Chahed Campaigns in Bizerte

Tunis/Tunisia — Candidate of "Tahya Tounes" movement for the early presidential Youssef Chahed went, on Thursday, to Bizerte for his presidential campaign.

He denounced what he calls an orchestrated campaign of denigration and defamation against him.

Youssef Chahed invited his opponents to focus on development plans and programmes that would make it possible to modernise the country in the interest of Tunisians.

Speaking to his supporters at an election rally, Tahya Tounes' candidate expressed optimism about Tunisia's future, promising, once approved, to maintain security, promote employment, strengthen social stability and contribute to the creation of an adequate investment climate.

During his visit to the governorate of Bizerte, Youssef Chahed conducted direct contacts with the citizens of the region where he asked about their expectations and concerns.

Twenty-six candidates are competing in this second direct presidential election since the 2011 revolution.

Initially scheduled for mid-November, the election date was brought forward by two months following the death on July 25 of President Béji Caïd Essebsi.

The Independent High Authority for the Election (ISIE) is due to publish preliminary results on September 17. The President must obtain an absolute majority of votes to be elected in the first round. Otherwise, the two candidates with the most votes will be opposed in a second round, the date of which is not known.