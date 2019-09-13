Nigeria: #BBNaija - Who Will Survive the Eviction Block This Sunday?

Photo: Africa Magic
Tacha, Khafi, Mike and Seyi are up for eviction.
13 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show is getting more intense as the final day draws nearer. Housemates are throwing all in the ring to ensure that they stay till Day 99 when the fourth season will officially end.

To survive, housemates are now fiercely competing for the Head of House title and Veto Power which automatically grants them immunity from eviction.

With Cindy automatically saved from eviction by winning the HoH, Omashola had to use his Veto Power to save himself. He was among the most nominated housemates this week. The Warri rep who has never found himself in the save and replace situation was tongue tied when it was his turn to make the decision. It took him a while before he gathered the courage to put Seyi up for possible eviction. Even after making the announcement, he bolted out of the room like a traitor and only returned to the lounge after Biggie ordered him to do so to confirm his nomination. Seyi now joins Mike, Tacha and Khafi for possible evictions.

Seyi's nomination seemed to excite Tacha and Khafi. The trio had been on a rough path since Tacha and Seyi row over the weekend. Tacha seemed to have found a friend in Khafi which typically annoyed Seyi. The other housemates are not discreet about the scheming going on between Tacha and Khafi. Mercy and Frodd thinks that Khafi is two-faced and is using Tacha to get fans votes. Cindy thinks that Tacha is dragging Khafi into her problem with Seyi. Who can be trusted among these three? Elozonam advised that no housemate should be trusted.

While Khafi is excited that Seyi got a taste of his own medicine with Omashola's veto power decision, she still hopes to survive this weekend. If she does, then she swore to win either of the titles.

Of all nominated housemates, the odds seemed to be stacked highly against Seyi. Perhaps, if his ship with Tacha had sailed, he would have garnered votes from Tacha's fans who are a dedicated lot. They would have done everything to keep him in the house for their queen. Nevertheless, his fans are not letting him down with their campaigns on social media.

If Khafi should survive Sunday eviction, then it will be apparent that she really played her cards well. By choosing to share her Hoh privileges a fortnight ago with Tacha would prove a very good strategy.

For Mike and Tacha, their stay is almost guaranteed as they have a legion of fans supporting them.

However, this season has proved to be an unpredictable one. Till Sunday night, no one's stay is entirely certain.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?
Venita Booted Out of Big Brother Naija
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.