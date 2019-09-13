Nigeria: Buhari Jets Out to Burkina Faso On Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to leave Abuja on Saturday to attend the one-day Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Heads of State and Government Extraordinary Summit on Counter-Terrorism, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The summit was necessitated by the growing threat of terrorism in the West African sub-region.

The ECOWAS leaders at the summit will review different initiatives taken so far, and redefine the priority intervention areas for the containment of the worrisome attacks in the area.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina noted that the decision to convene the Summit was reached at the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja on June 29, 2019.

Adesina in the statement said that, "President Buhari recognises the imperative of collective actions in the fight against terrorism, and will continue to partner with ECOWAS member states and international organisations to address the menace."

He further said, "In Ouagadougou, ECOWAS leaders are expected to adopt a priority action plan on counter-terrorism and put in place a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the measures adopted towards ensuring lasting peace in the sub-region."

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Abubakar Bello, Dapo Abiodun and Okezie Ikpeazu of Niger, Ogun and Abia States respectively; as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd).

Also on the President's entourage are the National Security Adviser, Maj-General Babagana Monguno (retd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Adesina said, "The President is expected back in Abuja at the end of the Summit."