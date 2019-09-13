Liberia: Fourth U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue to Convene in Washington, D.C,

12 September 2019
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Washington, D.C. — The 4th Session of the U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue is expected to be held on September 16, 2019 at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

The U.S.-Liberia Partnership Dialogue seeks to institutionalize U.S.-Liberia relations and promote diplomacy and economic cooperation between the two countries. The Partnership Dialogue provides a flexible, non-binding mechanism to ensure sustained high-level, bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest.

According to a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Washington, Senior Officials of the Liberian and U.S. Governments are expected to attend the day-long event, which will cover some areas of partnership between the Liberian and U.S. Governments. Key areas of discussion include imperatives for Liberia's economic growth and youth empowerment. The Dialogue will also deliberate on strengthening the country's health and education systems.

This is the first partnership dialogue session since the administration of President George Manneh Weah came to power in 2018.

The last Partnership Dialogue, which was convened in Washington, D.C. in 2017, focused on the following: Overcoming Challenges to Liberia's Economy; Expanding Agriculture Production and Trade; Enhancing Liberia's Investment and Infrastructure Climate; and Supporting Post-Ebola Recovery and Health System Strengthening Efforts.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.