South Africa: Sanef 'Appalled' By Malema's Call to Ban Amabhungane, Daily Maverick's Scorpio From EFF Events

13 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it is "appalled" by EFF leader Julius Malema's call to ban investigative journalism units, amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick's Scorpio, from attending their party events, including press conferences.

On Thursday, during the EFF memorial service for former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Malema told party supporters that the publications should be treated as the enemy, much like the EFF did when it banned Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper and broadcaster ANN7, News24 reported.

Malema also described the two publications as frauds, designed to pursue the interest of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, Sanef said it believed these actions "mimic the apartheid state's censorious responses to investigative reports that exposed its brutal and corrupt activities".

The ban comes after the units published an exposé on Malema, party deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Shivambu's brother Brian, as well as Malema's cousin, implicating them in the illicit flow of funds.

Scorpio uncovered a R16.1m transfer from VBS to Brian Shivambu's company Sgameka Projects - effectively a shell company. Scorpio found that at least R5.3m of the R16.1m flowed to Mahuna Investments, a company belonging to Malema's cousin, according to official CIPC documents.

The publication reported that Malema used Mahuna Investments' business account as his "personal slush fund and alter ego".

Sanef has challenged Malema and other implicated EFF leaders to disprove these reports or to approach the Ombud's Office and the Press Council if they feel aggrieved at any aspect of the reporting.

"Sanef believes it is unacceptable that the leader of the third-largest political party would engage in unconstitutional actions - actions that deny journalists the opportunity to work effectively by being refused the right to attend EFF's meetings, press conferences and other activities."

The forum said Malema's call for a ban of the country's leading investigative journalism units was at odds with the oath he took.

"In the wake of these attacks, we hope that members of Parliament will condemn, in the strongest terms, the EFF leader's attempts to drag South Africa back to the days of apartheid censorship where media intimidation by apartheid leaders was routine.

"Mr Malema needs to be held to his oath to uphold the Constitution."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.