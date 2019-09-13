South Africa: CPUT Students Vow to Continue Shut Down

13 September 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Velani Ludidi

Students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) say they will continue protesting until campuses are made safer.

Several campuses were shut down this week following protests organised by female students. They are demanding that the university take action against gender-based violence and make campuses safer by installing more CCTV cameras. On Monday, CPUT cancelled all activities on campuses for a march calling for an end to the violence against women and children. Protests continued on Tuesday until Thursday.

"We demand CCTV cameras around campus and residences ... The shutdown will go on indefinitely until our demands are met," said student Chulumanco Nkasela.

Nkasela said students wanted a tribunal to be established with independent lawyers, students, the student representative council (SRC), and the office of education and transformation. This tribunal would tackle cases involving both students and staff members, she said.

Students are also demanding that staff be vetted, proper campus protection services be hired and that rape kits are made available at campus clinics. "Our problems are not only limited to sexual assault and abductions on campuses. There are also robberies on campus grounds and in front of residences," she said.

Bellville SRC secretary Kanyisa Mantwana said: "We have written to CPUT numerous times to say we don't feel safe here on campus. Anyone at any time can enter the main gate without identification. Our residences have no CCTV cameras, yet CPUT is known to be one of the best technology/technical institutions."

CPUT's vice-chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapho said it has been a challenging week with lectures being interrupted as well as staff and students being intimidated by protesters.

"It is unacceptable that young women who are furthering their career ambitions be intimidated in their classrooms, internship placements, and jobs. How can a protest allegedly in support of gender-based violence leave more casualties in its wake?" he said.

"Women should not feel unsafe on our campuses because of the selfish ambitions of a few. Management has responded to every demand that the protesters have made yet they continue to harass and abuse innocent staff and students," he said.

Nhlapho warned that Campus Protection would be called to take action in response to any further protests.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.