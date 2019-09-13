Tunisia: Presidential Race - Moncef Marzouki in Douar Hicher

Tunis/Tunisia — Candidate for the early presidential elections Moncef Marzouki visited on Thursday the Douar Hicher delegation (Manouba governorate), where he listened to the citizens' concerns and expectations as part of his election campaign.

Speaking during an election rally, Marzouki said that he is aware of the suffering of locals of poor neighbourhoods, affirming that he has an important development programme for the benefit of these neighbourhoods.

Besides, Marzouki promised, once elected, to finish off setting up State institutions, including first and foremost the Constitutional Court, to reinforce the local authority, speed up the establishment of regional councils and preserve the national security.