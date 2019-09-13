Botswana: National Team Not Holiday

Gaborone — The new senior national football team coach, Adel Amrouche, promises a firm hand in the national team set up.

He is the man in an uncompromising mission, he is resolute and wants nothing but dedication and discipline from players.

Amorouche opened up in an interview following a World Cup qualifier defeat to Malawi on September 10.

"What I have realised is that some of the players think they come to the national team for a holiday. They must change their mentality. Honestly, I am not happy," he said.

Basing on this view, the newly appointed coach has promised a major overhaul in the senior team.

His main concern was the players' attitude. Hence his desire to change the criteria used to select national team players, adding that he believed in players who worked hard and were committed to fight for their country.

"I am not happy with the current players because when you are in the national team, you must be ready to represent the country and if you do not have the love for the country, it is better for you to stay at home. You see, there were two players who we did not travel with; the other one did not honour the call up and the other one disappeared from the hotel," he said.

Amrouche said it would be better to lose games with disciplined players, than with those who did not care about the country.

He said he would travel around the country looking for players that would make it to the national team, adding that he was of the view that no player was permanent in the national team.

He said all deserving players should be given an opportunity to represent their country.

Amorouche said he had given some players a chance to feature in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers preliminary round first and return leg, but they did not rise to the occasion.

Furthermore, he said he was not going to call players to camp because of their names, but he would pick all those who were dedicated and hungry to fight for the country.

"The other thing amongst some of the players is abuse of alcohol in camp. If you wear the jersey of the country, you must be prepared to represent it with discipline. Representing the country is not a joke, but some players come to the national team as tourists," he said.

Asked to comment about the Malawi game, he said he was not prepared to talk about the game since he was still studying players.

"I cannot talk about losing the game. I did not select the players. I do not even know the names of the players and their mentality. I do not even know as to which position they play at club levels. So we need to correct a lot of things in a short time," he said

Amorouche said he was disappointed by the conduct of players, because after losing the game, they behaved as if all was well.

"I was surprised to see the players and officials laughing in the bus after losing our game. It is normal that when you lose such a game it will hurt you, but what I saw in Malawi was very different," he said.

Amorouche said not only players would be affected by the changes, but he would also change his technical team.

"You see it is simple, there are two things in life, you believe in God and work very hard, if you believe in juju, you do not have a place in the national team, I cannot accept that," he said.

Source : BOPA