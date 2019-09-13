Tunisia: Presidential Polls - Lotfi Mraihi Meets With Citizens in Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — Republican Popular Union candidate for the early presidential elections Lotfi Mraihi campaigned on Thursday in Sfax, where he met with the locals and discussed with them the major outlines of his programme.

Speaking at an election meeting, Mraihi indicated that his decision to run for the presidential elections is based on the confidence he enjoys among numerous Tunisians.

Mraihi affirmed that he has an "ambitious" electoral programme, based notably on the protection of Tunisian industries, the establishment of an adequate climate for investment, respect of the rule of law and its enforcement to all.

The presidential candidate also endeavoured, once elected, to endeavour in particular to consecrate the State's sovereignty and guarantee a decent life to all the Tunisian citizens nationwide.