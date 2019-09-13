Tunisia: Presidential Polls - Overseas Voting Starts

13 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Voting for the 2019 early presidential elections began in Australia on Thursday night (11 p.m. Tunisian time and 8 a.m local time), in a single polling centre opened there to receive 203 registered voters, as sees in a video posted by the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE).

Some 386,053 Tunisians voters registered in 44 foreign countries will start voting as of Friday and for three days in 302 well-equipped polling stations.

The polling station in San Fransisco, U.S.A. will be the last one to open.

