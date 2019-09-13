South Africa: Bailey Hails Football Initiative Among Primary Schools in Cape Town

13 September 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

SAFA NEC Member and Cape Town President, Bennett Bailey has hailed the recently ended Five-a-Side Primary Schools League that took place this week in Athlone, Cape Town as a resounding success.

Nine schools within the greater Cape Flats took part in the league which was eventually won by Bridgeville Primary School for the u12 while Norma Road Primary School took the honours in the u14 category.

"Our main objective was to bring togetherness within the community, introduce kids to football and above all to unite our people," said Bailey.

"SAFA Cape Town would like to express its appreciation to the teachers and parents who religiously supported this noble venture because without their support, this league would not have been this successful.

"We are using this experience to craft bigger and better leagues for ages from u12 up to u18 going forward because we believe football is the biggest tool that can bring change within our communities," added Bailey.

All participants received a silver medal while the winners walked away with trophies.

Read the original article on SAFA.

