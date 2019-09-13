South Africa: Bathabile Dlamini Snubs News24 at #SandtonShutdown March

13 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini refused to speak to News24 at the #SandtonShutDown protest against gender-based violence outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday.

This comes after Dlamini saw a report from the publication describing how she was heckled and chased away after she - together with the ANCWL - showed up to the protest in party regalia.

Dlamini was initially whisked away as protesters got agitated by her presence, but apparently returned later when they calmed down, according to News24's reporter on the scene.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dlamini seems unperturbed by the heckling. A man asks her: "Do you feel welcome by the protesters here?" She responds by waving the camera away.

Protesters assembled outside the stock exchange in the early hours of Friday in the continued fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

The march follows a series of protests under the hashtag #AmINext following the murders of young women in South Africa, including Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels, Meghan Cremer and Ayakha Jiyane and her three siblings - all acts of gender-based violence.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

