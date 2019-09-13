Angola: Chevron Seeks Partners in Benguela

Benguela — The oil company Chevron seeking local partnerships in southern Benguela province to manufacture support equipment for the oil industry, an initiative that can create 700 direct jobs.

According to Chevron Managing Director - Angola, Derek Magness, who provided the information on Thursday, Angola has strong potential to manufacture equipment to support the oil industry.

Derek Magness made the statement while speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the provincial governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão.

The oil company official added that in view of the various projects of the Sanha natural gas transfer line, located in Malongo (Northern Cabinda province), there is a need for an educated and skilled workforce.

Chevron intends with these professionals to support the projects to be implemented in the provinces of Benguela and Cabinda as from the end of this year.

Chevron's director, who will work in the province for two days, will hold a meeting with the management of steel structures manufacturer for oil production and prospecting Sonamet, in Lobito, with whom he hopes to discuss the possibility of this company to build equipment for his project of Sanha's gas exploration.

In 1995, Chevron and its associates implemented the Sanha Condensate project, a large-scale gas reinjection project in Block 0.

Sanha produces about 100,000 barrels of oil / day and liquefied gas.

