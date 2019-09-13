Tunisia: Presidential Polls - Exceptional Hours in 28 Polling Centres in Sidi Bouzid

13 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Sidi Bouzid/Tunisia — The Independent Regional Authority for the Elections (IRIE) in Sidi Bouzid set up an exceptional calendar for the opening and closing of 28 polling stations, pending the early presidential elections, due on September 15.

These centres are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. and to close at 4 p.m.

These exceptional hours concern 5 polling centres in the Cebbala Ouled Asker delegation, 8 in Jelma delegation, 2 in Menzel Bouzaiane delegation, 8 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun delegation, 2 in Bir El Hafey delegation and 3 in the Souk Jedid delegation.

Overall, 657 polling stations spread over 322 centres in the electoral constituency of Sidi Bouzid are due to open on the ballot day.

The region counts 300,240 registered voters.

