Angola and Vatican Reinforce Co-Operation

13 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The government of Angola and the Holy See on Friday morning, in the Vatican, signed a Framework Agreement that reshapes the bilateral relationship.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, represented the Angolan state in the ceremony of documents signing and exchange, which have been negotiated since March 2018. In that same year the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, set up a commission to deal with this issue.

ANGOP has learnt that the Framework Agreement will reinforce the juridico-legal status of the Catholic church in Angola and enable this religious denomination to recover some of its "confiscated" properties, as well as expand its activities in all parts of the national territory, such as its radio signal.

The Catholic church also intends to build a basilica at the site of the Our Lady of Muxima Sanctuary in the outskirts of Luanda Province.

The diplomatic relations between Angola and the Vatican were rekindled and formalised on 08 July 1997 with the appointment of the first Angolan ambassador (non resident) to the Vatican, Domingos Quiosa, accredited on 07 February 1998. The current ambassador is Paulino Baptista, who was appointed last March.

On its turn, the Vatican appointed its first Nuncio to Angola, Giovanni Angelo Becciu, in October 2000.

So far, two popes have already made official visits to Angola, namely John Paul II, in June 1992, and Benedict the XVI in March 2009.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.