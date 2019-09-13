South Africa: Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Murder of a Child

press release

An intelligence led joint operation, comprised of various Police Units, resulted in a major breakthrough when a 35-year-old wanted suspect was arrested that was allegedly involved in the killing of an 11-year-old girl at Ga-Marishane Village in the Nebo Policing area outside Groblesdal.

This arrest follows an incident of murder, which occurred between 05 and 06 September 2019 when the 11-year-olf girl allegedly left home to school on 05 September 2019 and never returned. She was reported as missing to the Police and a search operation ensued until her body was found on 06 September 2019.

The cause of death on this young girl is not clear at this stage but ongoing Police investigations, including the autopsy, will tell.

The suspect will appear before the Nebo Magistrate Court on Monday the 16 September 2019, facing a charge of murder.