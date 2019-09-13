South Africa: Admitted Attorney of the High Court Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment

13 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gerard Jaques Du plessis (52) was sentenced to fifteen years direct imprisonment by the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday for theft of approximately R30 million.

It is alleged that the accused was hired by the Brits mall to handle municipal payments on behalf of the mall from February 2017, instead of making the monthly payments as agreed, he allegedly pocketed the money and supplied fictitious receipts to the manager of the mall.

The deceit by the accused came to light when one day the water and lights for the mall were suddenly switched off by the municipality. The matter was reported to the Serious Commercial Crime unit of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and a thorough investigation was conducted. The accused was subsequently arrested in February 2018 in Brits and he was released on R50 000 bail. He made a series of court appearances until ultimately being found guilty on 22 counts of theft.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.