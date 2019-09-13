Tunisia: Presidential Race - Abid Briki in Zarzis

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia Forward party candidate for the early presidential polls Abid Briki promised when campaigning in the Zarzis delegation (Medenine governorate), not to make promises that are difficult to honour.

"I cannot make promises or present development projects that fall under the prerogatives of the prime ministry," he told the media.

Speaking to his supporters during an election rally, the presidential candidate further promised, once elected, to ease the social tension, preserve the security, improve the citizens' purchasing power, fight against terrorism and crimes and abolish the death penalty.

Briki further indicated that he will be the president of all Tunisians and that he will see to it to ensure the independence of the judicial power.