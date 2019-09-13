Tunisia: Presidential Race - Abid Briki in Zarzis

13 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia Forward party candidate for the early presidential polls Abid Briki promised when campaigning in the Zarzis delegation (Medenine governorate), not to make promises that are difficult to honour.

"I cannot make promises or present development projects that fall under the prerogatives of the prime ministry," he told the media.

Speaking to his supporters during an election rally, the presidential candidate further promised, once elected, to ease the social tension, preserve the security, improve the citizens' purchasing power, fight against terrorism and crimes and abolish the death penalty.

Briki further indicated that he will be the president of all Tunisians and that he will see to it to ensure the independence of the judicial power.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.