Liberia: European Union-Liberia Young Media Professionals Campaign Kicks Off

Monrovia — The Delegation of the European Union to Liberia (EU), in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through its National Authorizing Office (NAO) is looking to fill eight temporary positions for its "Young Media Professionals Awareness Campaign." Young media professionals from the EU and Liberia with excellent journalistic and interpersonal skills will contribute to highlighting the European Union's development support to Liberia.

The EU has been supporting Liberia's development since 1973 and for the budget period 2014-2020, the EU has allocated 279 million Euros for Good Governance, Agriculture, Forestry, Education, Energy and Transport sectors.

To bring forward the positive impact of the EU and Liberia Partnership ongoing for many decades, eight young media professionals will be selected both from the EU and Liberia (between the ages of 20-35), which will receive media equipment, training, stipend, will travel across Liberia for two weeks and visit key Liberian media outlets to present the results of their research and reporting.

Launching the Young Media Professionals Awareness Campaign, Vera Kellen, Programme Manager of the EU in Liberia stated that "A key responsibility of the Young Media Professionals selected, is to conduct research on the five thematic areas, visit EU-Funded programs and bring back compelling multimedia content, that illustrate the human impact of these programs for wider distribution."

Kellen added that during the 30-day campaign period, the selected Young Media Professionals from the EU Member States and Liberia will not only uncover and report stories about the positive changes in Liberia, but they will also enjoy experiencing intercultural exchange opportunities.

The EU-Liberia Partnership cooperates with Blanquerna Ramon Llull University in Barcelona, Spain to assist with the selection process of candidates from the EU Member States, while a committee of veteran journalists from key media institutions and universities will conduct the selection process in Liberia. Candidates will be vetted by both entities.

Further details about the programme, eligibility requirements and application guidelines can be found on the Executive Mansion, and the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism websites. Interested candidates that meet the eligibility criteria are strongly advised to apply by the application deadline 30 September 2019.

