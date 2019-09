Tunis/Tunisia — At day 2 of the SwimSA 2019 Junior Africa Swimming Championships organised in Rades till September 15, the Tunisian swimmers won 3 silver medals and 1 bronze.

The silver medals went to Ahmed Jaouadi, Mohamed Khelil Ben Ajma and Rouhem ben Slama and the bronze one to Laaziz Baraka.

At the end of day 2, Tunisia totalled 9 medals (4 silver and 5 bronze), with South Africa in the lead with 23 gold medals, 9 silver and 5 bronze. Egypt comes second with 7 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze.