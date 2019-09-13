Nigeria: Govt Acquires Portal for Import Duty Exemption Certificates

13 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, says the Federal Government has acquired an automated customs gateway portal for the management of Import Duty Exemption Certificates, through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) arrangement, .

Ahmed, who was represented by Mrs Anita Shittu, Director, Human Resource Management, Ministry of Finance, said this at the Third Quarter, 2019 PPP Units Consultative Forum meeting, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ahmed said that the ministry has also through PPP, undertaken a Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme (The Scheme), under Executive Order 007 of 2019.

According to her, the objective of the gateway portal is to ensure that government effectively tracks and manages all revenue accruable from import duties and other charges.

"It would also ensure accurate duty payment, streamline the process by which import duty waivers are granted and eliminate all forms of subjectivity in the grant of fiscal incentives.

"The project has two components. The development and deployment of a bespoke software for the process and the management and operations of the system.

"The software was procured directly and has been deployed to the ministry.

"The ministry is in the process of procuring the management and operations part of the contract via PPP arrangement," she said.

