Nigeria: Yobe SDG Gets New Coordinator

Damaturu — Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Yobe state has gotten new coordinator, Musa Sule Damagum.

Damagum, who replaced the outgoing coordinator, Usman Bura, now the Accountant General of the state, was the state coordinator of the defunct Presidential Committee Northeast Initiatives (PCNI).

Taking over the office at the Governors office, Damaturu, the incoming coordinator promised to build on the good work of his predecessor by linking the state with development agencies.

"We are also looking forward to link up with other developmental agencies that will drive development across the state, leaving no one behind," he said.

He said the project is multi-sectoral, which cuts across healthcare, environment, water and sanitation, education, gender equality among other sectors.

"We will do everything humanly possible to be able to add value with what we intend to do" he said.

Damagum sought for cooperation and support of the agency staff

Speaking earlier, the outgoing coordinator advised his successor to do more to cover the targeted areas.