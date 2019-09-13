Nigeria: Yobe SDG Gets New Coordinator

13 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Yobe state has gotten new coordinator, Musa Sule Damagum.

Damagum, who replaced the outgoing coordinator, Usman Bura, now the Accountant General of the state, was the state coordinator of the defunct Presidential Committee Northeast Initiatives (PCNI).

Taking over the office at the Governors office, Damaturu, the incoming coordinator promised to build on the good work of his predecessor by linking the state with development agencies.

"We are also looking forward to link up with other developmental agencies that will drive development across the state, leaving no one behind," he said.

He said the project is multi-sectoral, which cuts across healthcare, environment, water and sanitation, education, gender equality among other sectors.

"We will do everything humanly possible to be able to add value with what we intend to do" he said.

Damagum sought for cooperation and support of the agency staff

Speaking earlier, the outgoing coordinator advised his successor to do more to cover the targeted areas.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.