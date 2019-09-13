Nigeria: Centre Urges Nigeria to Emulate China On Economic Development

The Centre for China Studies (CCS) in Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to emulate China especially in the area of economic development for a better future.

The Director of the centre, Mr. Charles Onunaiju, made this call at an interactive session organized by the centre to commemorate with China on its 70th anniversary.

The occasion, which had as theme 'The Development and Achievements of China in 70 Years and Opportunities for Nigeria-China Cooperation in the New Era', was attended by scholars and diplomats from different fields, who deliberated on the Nigeria-China relationships and development.

Onunaiju stated that the recent developments in China did not occur in the blink of an eye, but through dedication, determination and hard work, adding that there is need for Nigeria and other African countries to work harmoniously for the development of the continent.