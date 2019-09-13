Nigeria: Centre Urges Nigeria to Emulate China On Economic Development

13 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Centre for China Studies (CCS) in Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to emulate China especially in the area of economic development for a better future.

The Director of the centre, Mr. Charles Onunaiju, made this call at an interactive session organized by the centre to commemorate with China on its 70th anniversary.

The occasion, which had as theme 'The Development and Achievements of China in 70 Years and Opportunities for Nigeria-China Cooperation in the New Era', was attended by scholars and diplomats from different fields, who deliberated on the Nigeria-China relationships and development.

Onunaiju stated that the recent developments in China did not occur in the blink of an eye, but through dedication, determination and hard work, adding that there is need for Nigeria and other African countries to work harmoniously for the development of the continent.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.