Nigeria: Veritas Kapital Assurance Appoints New MD/CEO

The Board of Directors of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has appointed Kenneth Edore Egbaran as substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Egbaran's appointment came after the resignation of Polycarp O. Didam.

In a statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) approved Egbaran's appointment which took effect on September 6, 2019.

Kenneth Edore Egbaran is an insurance practitioner with over 30 years' experience spanning reinsurance, underwriting and insurance broking.

He started his career as a senior superintendent with the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation. He was a marketing director at A&G Insurance. He also worked with Afribank Insurance Brokers, Mainstream Global Insurance Brokers Limited and Crusader Insurance Limited (now Custodian Insurance Plc).

Before his appointment at Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, he served as the managing director of Goldlink Insurance Plc. He is an alumnus of the Lagos State University, where he obtained an MBA in 2008.

Egbaran became an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and London in 1986 and an associate of the Chartered Insurance Brokers in 2004.

He has at various times attended strategic, personnel and risk management courses both locally and internationally.