Nigeria: Ex-Yobe Stars Captain Tsehuan Happy to Join Nasarawa United

13 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A former captain of Yobe Desert Stars, Moses Tsehuan has signed a two year contract to play for Nigeria Professional Football League side, Nasarawa United.

He is among the players who have left the Desert Stars following their relegation to the lower league.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the defender said he was happy to join an ambitious club like Nasarawa United.

According to him, he enjoyed his time in Damaturu but he was left with no option than to move on because of his career.

He said it is the dream of every good player to always be at the top so when the opportunity came for him to join Nasarawa United he didn't think twice.

Tsehuan, however, said he will always be grateful to Yobe Stars for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

"I have signed a two year contract with Nasarawa United. I am happy because this is an ambitious club.

"I believe that with my present move, I will be able to win laurels. In Yobe Desert Stars, we struggled most of the time so it was not easy for one to prove himself.

"Yobe Desert Stars will always be in my heart for the platform they provided for me to exhibit my talent," he said.

