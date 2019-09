Patients and staff at the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital were evacuated on Friday morning after a fire broke out, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services said.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were still on the scene and had contained the fire to the theatre section.

He said he would provide more information once the fire had been extinguished and the area was deemed safe.

Photos showed that a section of roof had been destroyed and many rooms were gutted.

Source: News24