Mauritius: DPM Launches Bagatelle Water Treatment Plant

The Bagatelle Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to produce 57 000 m3/day and supply potable water to some 60 000 households in the lower Plaine Wilhems and Port Louis, was launched yesterday, by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo.

The regions concerned by the Treatment Plant are: lower Quatre Bornes, Belle Rose, Ollier, Roche Brunes, Stanley, Mont Roches, Rose Hill, Beau Bassin, Coromandel, Belle Etoile, Camp Levieux, Cretin, Pailles, Guibies, and Camp Chapelon.

In a statement to the press, the Deputy Prime Minister said that upon the completion of the Treatment Plant by end of October 2019, other regions will also be catered for. La Marie Treatment Plant is exporting 23 000 m3 of water daily to regions of the lower Plaine Wilhems and once the Bagatelle Water Treatment Plant is completed, 10 000 m3/day of the 23 000m3/day will be distributed to the south western regions such as Tamarin, La Gaulette, Roche Noires, Cotteau Raffin, Le Morne, and adjoining areas, he added.

Mr Collendavelloo pointed out that the Bagatelle Dam will alleviate the suffering of the inhabitants of Rose Hill, Beau Bassin and Pailles when it is fully operational adding that 20,000 m3 of water will be released gradually to the regions until water is distributed on a 24/7 basis.

He also recalled that the commissioning of the 30 kms of water pipe replacement which started in Rose Hill-Beau Bassin will coincide with the completion of the Bagatelle water treatment plant which will supply water 24/7 with normal water pressure. The main objective of the Bagatelle Dam, the Deputy Prime Minister stated, is to ensure security, treatment and distribution of potable water.

The Bagatelle Water Treatment Plant

The contract for the construction of the water treatment plant was awarded on 10 November 2016. The design, construction, testing and commissioning started on 2 February 2017. According to the Chinese contractor JV HWPC/First Bureau/HUPD, the period of notifying defects is of 18 months. Operations and maintenance training will be conducted for CWA staff for a period of 12 months.

The project comprises the construction of the following: ozonation contact tank, flash mixer, flocculators, new rapid gravity sand filters, chlorine contact tank, and clean water tank. For the first time in Mauritius, ozonation and flow distribution techniques will be carried out to get rid of algae in the dam water.