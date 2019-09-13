Zimbabwe: VIPs for Mugabe Body Viewing Ceremony

13 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

Government has announced that Cabinet ministers, Politburo members, parliamentarians, war veterans leadership, the judiciary service, chairpersons and secretaries of commissions, diplomats, leaders of political parties and captains of industry will be allocated an hour to view the body of the late former president Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe at Rufaro stadium today.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said that the body viewing will take place between 3 and 4 pm today.

