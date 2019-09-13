Kenya: Ex-KWS Staff Jailed for 12 Years for Killing Buffalo, Rhino

A Nanyuki court has sent a former Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to prison for 12 years for killing and dehorning a rhino and a buffalo.

Mohammed Hussein Warsame was found guilty of killing the two animals at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia in June 2011.

The animals were found with gunshot wounds and the horns valued Sh5 million plucked off.

Warsame was dismissed from the wildlife agency in July 2009 after he deserted his work station at the Tsavo East National Park.

Warsame denied committing the crime before Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku.

Mr Ibrahim Mugambi, an employee of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, told the court that he was on regular patrol at the conservancy with his colleague when he heard gunshots at around 3am.

Mr Mugambi said they found miraa, spent rifle cartridges, a plastic soda bottle, ground nut wrappers and supermarket cash voucher next to the lifeless buffalo.

Eugralius Inapo, an investigator, told the court that Warsame was arrested in Eastleigh, Nairobi after detectives received a tip-off.

While delivering the sentence the magistrate said the court was alive to the fact that poaching was a serious crime that is taking a global trend and was threatening Kenya's wildlife.

She said the crime warranted a stiff penalty.

Ms Thuku sentenced him to two years in jail for the first count, seven years for the second count, and three years for the third and ordered that the sentences run consecutively.