Zimbabwe: Chamisa Gets VIP Seat At Mugabe Funeral

Leader of the main opposition party, MDC, Nelson Chamisa has been granted a Very-Important-Persons (VIP) ticket at the memorial service for the late former President Robert Mugabe to be held at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

This is a first time since his tenure as Information Communication Technology Minister during the inclusive government era that Chamisa will be allowed to brush shoulders with top guests at a state function apart from President Mnangagwa's inauguration.

In a statement by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on Twitter, the opposition leader makes the list of top dignitaries to grace the event.

"The funeral service for the late former President Robert Mugabe will be held tomorrow at the NSS. The sitting arrangements for the event are as follows and attendees are advised to stick to their designated areas. *VIP Tent : National Chairman of the Ruling Party, Speaker of the House of Assembly, President of Senate, Chief Justice, President of Chiefs Council, Chief Secretary to the President &Cabinet , Foreign Ministers, Bereaved Family, Mr N Chamisa, Mrs J Mujuru, Mrs T Khupe and Mr L Madhuku," read part of the statement.

This is the closest Chamisa and Mnangagwa will get to each other since last year's disputed election amid heightened calls for the two antagonists to come to dialogue.

Since his ascendance to the helm of the main opposition party, Chamisa has often been chastised at various state events and funerals.

This year alone, Chamisa was on two occasions barred from the VIP tents at the memorial services of national heroes, Oliver Mtukudzi and Dumiso Dabengwa.

The MDC party has frosty relations with the current administration over his refusal to acknowledge President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a legitimate leader following a highly contested election of July 31 2018.

The event is expected will be be graced by region and international guests who will make up the VVIP tent that include visiting Heads of State, former Heads of State, Heads of Delegation, Vice Presidents and their spouses, AU Representatives and SADC Representatives.