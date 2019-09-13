Mozambique: Frelimo Boasts of Impending Victory in Tete

Maputo — Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party on Thursday boasted that it will win 70 per cent of the vote in the western province of Tete, in the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

This would be a startling reversal of the result of the last elections, in 2014, which were won by the main opposition party, Renamo. As a result, Renamo currently chairs the Tete Provincial Assembly.

"Write this: if the elections were held today, Frelimo would win by 70 per cent in Tete province", Eduardo Abdula, the assistant head of the Frelimo central brigade in Tete, told reporters. "In the days of the election campaign so far, we found that the electorate we contacted are promising to vote for us, for Frelimo and for our presidential candidate, Comrade Filipe Jacinto Nyusi".

The campaign began on 31 August and runs until 13 October - but from just the first 13 days, Abdula was unwary enough to claim victory in advance.

"That's the assessment we're making, taking into account the work we have already done in Tete, where we have brigades scattered across the 15 districts, in contact with the masses, the electorate, through rallies, and face to face, house to house contacts".

What remains, said Abdula, is to consolidate the messages which the Frelimo brigades have already carried to the voters.

"Frelimo will win here in Tete", he bragged, "because the electorate will want to vote in the continuity of the development which can be noted. A lot of achievements have been made during the term of office of President Nyusi which is about to end".

"This time the situation in Tete will change in favour of Frelimo", he claimed. "Even here in Angonia district (long regarded as a Renamo stronghold), we're going to win".