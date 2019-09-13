Mozambique: Renamo Offices in Maxixe Attacked

13 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Unknown assailants have attacked the offices of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, in the city of Maxixe, in the southern province of Inhambane, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The attackers broke down the doors and windows of the offices and stole Renamo flags and election propaganda. They also took a computer containing data on Renamo members in Maxixe.

In Zambezia province, a young teacher and his wife were attacked while campaigning for Renamo and its candidate for provincial governor, Manuel de Araujo, reports the coalition of election observers known as the "Sala da Paz" (Peace Room).

What the attackers presumably did not know is that the teacher is the son of a senior official in the ruling Frelimo Party, Chale Ossufo. He is a former mayor of the port of Nacala, and is currently administrator of Moma district, in Nampula province.

When he heard of the attack on his son, Ossufo left the Frelimo campaign in Moma in other hands and travelled 500 kilometres to Quelimane Central Hospital, where his son is undergoing medical treatment for serious head injuries.

So far there are few details available about the attack. Sala da Paz did not say exactly where the teacher was attacked, or give his full name.

