Mozambique: Momade Promises Job Opportunities for Youth

Maputo — Ossufo Momade, the leader and presidential candidate of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Thursday promised that a Renamo government would create job opportunities for young Mozambicans.

Speaking at an election rally in Namacurra district, in the central province of Zambezia, he said that young people are the key to his agenda.

"We are here to tell you that the Renamo project is very ambitious", he said. "We want to create good conditions for young people throughout the country. We will go to other countries and bring investors to Mozambique so that there will be more jobs".

This promise is virtually identical to that made by his main rival, President Filipe Nyusi of the ruling Frelimo Party, who has promised to create three million new jobs for young people. Nyusi has chosen "employment" and "work" as the two key words for his campaign.

Momade also pledged to provide a better health service, guaranteeing "humanised care" in the hospitals, stocks of medicines in the pharmacies and decent wages for health professionals. "The health service should serve all Mozambicans", he said. "When citizens enter a hospital, or a health post, we want them to be cared for well".

He repeated his pledge to make education free of all fees from first to tenth grade. This is not a major change - primary education (first to seventh grades) is already free, and, as from 2020, under a bill passed this year by the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, all fees will be abolished up to ninth grade.