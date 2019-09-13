Mozambique: 'Only Frelimo Can Guarantee Progress' Claims Namashalua

Maputo — Carmelita Namashalua, head of the central brigade of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party assisting the election campaign in Maputo province, on Thursday urged voters to cast their ballots for Frelimo in the general elections scheduled for 15 October, because "only Frelimo can guarantee the welfare of Mozambicans".

Speaking in Pessene locality, in Moamba district, about 60 kilometres north of the capital, Namashalua, who is also the Minister of State Administration, declared "when we vote, we are exercising our civic right and promoting our Mozambican nature. On voting day, we should arrive very early at the polling stations and, before anything else, we must ask God to illuminate our minds so that we can make the right choice".

She had no doubt what that choice would be: "we should be aware that only Frelimo and its candidate, Filipe Nyusi, can guarantee progress in the country".

Frelimo is the only party in the country which already has achievements to its credit, she claimed. "Let us vote very strongly for Frelimo and its presidential candidate, so that we can continue our actions in industry, in trade, in agriculture, and in all the other sectors our government is banking on to develop the country", Namashalua said.

She urged voters not to drink alcohol before going to the polling stations, for fear that this could lead to disorder, and "loss of focus".

"Let's avoid this thing of drinking alcohol first and then voting", she said. "Let's go and vote first, then we can continue other activities. Election day is a festive occasion, and we can't allow anything to spoil it".

Polling stations open at 07.00 and close at 18.00. Namashalua advised the voters of Pessene to arrive at the polling stations earlier, and to remember to bring their voter card with them.