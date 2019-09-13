Uganda: U.S. Sanctions Uganda's Ex-Police Chief Kayihura

13 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

The US Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on Uganda's former Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura, for alleged role in gross violations of human rights and corruption.

"We are targeting Uganda's former Police Inspector General Kale Kayihura for using corruption and bribery to strengthen his political position, as units under his command committed serious human rights abuses," Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence said in a statement.

Gen Kayihura, whose full name is Edward Kalekezi Kayihura Muhwezi, is under house arrest in Uganda for committing crimes against the state.

He was the Inspector-General of Police between 2005 and March 2018, where he was controversially replaced and then detained.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Uganda
External Relations
Legal Affairs
East Africa
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.