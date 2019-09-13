Uganda: U.S. Sanctions Uganda's Ex-Police Chief Kayihura

The US Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on Uganda's former Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura, for alleged role in gross violations of human rights and corruption.

"We are targeting Uganda's former Police Inspector General Kale Kayihura for using corruption and bribery to strengthen his political position, as units under his command committed serious human rights abuses," Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence said in a statement.

Gen Kayihura, whose full name is Edward Kalekezi Kayihura Muhwezi, is under house arrest in Uganda for committing crimes against the state.

He was the Inspector-General of Police between 2005 and March 2018, where he was controversially replaced and then detained.