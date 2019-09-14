Nigeria: Again, Another Girl Strangled in Rivers Hotel

14 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi and Victor Ogunyinka

Again, Police in Rivers State have confirmed the death of another young girl suspiciously strangled in a hotel room.

Spokesman, Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that the latest incident, fifth in recent time, happened in a hotel in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba, Egbema, Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

Like in previous instances, the lifeless body of the victim, suspected to have been strangled Thursday night, was found stretch on the hotel room bed with her clothes on.

The latest development has heightened widespread fear of a serial killer of girls on the prowl in the state.

