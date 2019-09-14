Nigeria: AFRIMA Returns to Lagos

Organizers of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, have announced that the 6th edition of the event themed 'Feel Africa' will be hosted in Lagos State, in association with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria from November 20 through 23, 2019.

The event was hosted in Ghana last year, after it held in Nigeria for four consecutive times.

In partnership with the African Union, AFRIMA is a youth-focused music property that celebrates Africa, recognizes and rewards the work and talents of a myriad of African artists across generations.

'Feel Africa', is an initiative aimed at showcasing the African essence through its music and culture and inviting everyone to share in the experience of African unity, African passion, and African creativity. The theme takes inspiration from AFRIMA's mission to change negative perspectives of Africa by promoting the cultural uniqueness of Africa as a means to counter issues hindering the unity, peaceful co-existence and economic growth of the continent.

Lagos State, rated as the largest music, entertainment and commercial hub in Western Africa and also renowned for its bubbly and hip lifestyle has hosted previous editions of AFRIMA from 2014 to 2017 with the support of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. The support of the government of Lagos State as AFRIMA Official Host City in 2016 and 2017 also fostered the smooth execution of the various AFRIMA events and facilitated the seamless engagement of corporate sponsorship/partnership at various facets of event planning and execution.

In her statement, Head of Culture, African Union Commission, Angela Martins says, "Nigeria playing host to the 6th AFRIMA is indicative of the beneficial relationship the country has developed with the AU & AFRIMA as we use this continental awards platform to strengthen Africa's culture industries while also promoting the cultural identity and integration of Africans. We are also appreciative of Lagos State Government for hosting 4 previous successful editions of the annual awards programs of events.

We are confident that hosting AFRIMA in Lagos state, Nigeria will in no small measure constitute significant achievements for the promotion of African Union's cultural objectives through the AFRIMA platform" Meanwhile, fans, followers and lovers of African music artistes have started visiting the AFRIMA online voting platform www.afrima.org that opened on Sunday, September 1 to cast votes for their favorite 6th AFRIMA Nominees.

This voting process, which closes on November 22, will determine eventual winners in the 36 AFRIMA awards categories to be recognized at the main awards ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 23.