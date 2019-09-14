Kenya: Traffic Offenders Paid Sh683 Million Worth of Fines in 2018

Nairobi — The Government collected a whooping Sh683 million worth of traffic fines paid by offenders across the country in 2018.

This marked an increase in the amount collected in 2017 by Sh21 million, which equates to a 3 per cent upsurge.

The Annual Crime Report released on Friday by the National Police Service attributed this to the increase of road traffic accidents to 5, 188 cases last year, compared to some 4,456 in 2017.

"Road traffic accidents continue to cause deaths and injuries to road users despite the government's effort to reduce the numbers of such accidents," reads the report.

The major causes of road accidents according to the report include: "speeding, overloading, drunk driving, fatigue, wrong use of the road by pedestrians, poor roads infrastructure and non-observance of traffic laws."

The accidents claimed 3,163 lives and left 12,985 victims, with 54 per cent of those affected being passengers.

Among the measures adopted by the law enforcers to curb road carnage include the introduction of tamper-proof speed governors for all public service vehicles, use of breathalyzers and speed guns.