Kenya: Traffic Offenders Paid Sh683 Million Worth of Fines in 2018

14 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Government collected a whooping Sh683 million worth of traffic fines paid by offenders across the country in 2018.

This marked an increase in the amount collected in 2017 by Sh21 million, which equates to a 3 per cent upsurge.

The Annual Crime Report released on Friday by the National Police Service attributed this to the increase of road traffic accidents to 5, 188 cases last year, compared to some 4,456 in 2017.

"Road traffic accidents continue to cause deaths and injuries to road users despite the government's effort to reduce the numbers of such accidents," reads the report.

The major causes of road accidents according to the report include: "speeding, overloading, drunk driving, fatigue, wrong use of the road by pedestrians, poor roads infrastructure and non-observance of traffic laws."

The accidents claimed 3,163 lives and left 12,985 victims, with 54 per cent of those affected being passengers.

Among the measures adopted by the law enforcers to curb road carnage include the introduction of tamper-proof speed governors for all public service vehicles, use of breathalyzers and speed guns.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.