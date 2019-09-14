Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Sacks Executive Directors, Revokes Plot Allocations

14 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Andrew Agbese & Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — Kaduna State Government yesterday sacked two Executive Directors of Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC) with immediate effect.

They are Architect Daniel Z. Kambai (Operations) and Yusuf Bala Mohammed (Finance & Administration).

Muyiwa Adekeye Special Adviser Media & Communication, who disclosed their dismissal in a statement issued to newsmen, said they were dismissed in public interest.

The statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House also said that the government recently began the revamping of KSDPC by appointing a new Managing Director.

The state government also said it has revoked all land allocations from May 29, 2015.

The government in a statement faulted the allocations saying they were made without the approvals mandated by the Land Use Act and are, as such, invalid.

